KUWAIT - During its regular session, the cabinet was briefed on a recommendation from the ministerial committee for economic affairs regarding Mubarak Al-Kabir port project.

The cabinet decided to assign Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for State for Economic and Investment Affairs to follow up and coordinate with various entities involved on the matter.

On another front, the ministers reviewed a recommendation from the Ministerial Committee for Legal Affairs regarding a draft law on a unified system for international land transportation between GCC countries.

The cabinet decided to approve the draft law and submit it to His Highness the Crown Prince in preparation for its referral to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the cabinet took note of the recommendation by the Ministerial Education, Health and Youth Committee regarding a report submitted by the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development on the follow-up to the construction program for Sabah Al-Salem University City project in Al-Shadadiyah for the months (January - February - March 2023).

The Cabinet commended efforts exerted by Kuwait University to proceed with the completion of the Sabah Al-Salem University City project in Al-Shadadiyah.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).