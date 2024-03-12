The cabinet held its weekly session on Monday at Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji said the ministers, at the onset of the session, addressed congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the gracious Kuwaiti people and the residents of the country on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministers expressed good wishes on the occasion to the Arab and Muslim nations and hoped that the dear homeland would enjoy lasting blessings, safety and prosperity.

The ministers lauded the Public Sports Authority for organizing Kuwait Sports Day on Saturday on Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah bridge under sponsorship and with attendance of His Highness the prime minister, ministers, ambassadors of sisterly and friendly states, in addition to citizens and residents of all ages as well as citizens of special needs.

They hailed the event's activities, namely the marathon, the bike race, and group games, affirming necessity of sports to all and their positive impact on human health.

The cabinet expressed gratitude to the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Dawoud Maarefi, personnel of the PSA and all the authorities that took part in the sports event.

Meanwhile, the ministers were briefed about recommendations by the ministerial committee for educational, health and youth affairs regarding the buildings and the historic sites and decided to assign the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters to speed up implementing its plans for renovating the historic locations and turn them into tourist and cultural attractions.

The ministers examined recommendations of the ministerial committee of legal affairs regarding the treaties and memoranda of understanding between the State of Kuwait and a number of sisterly and friendly states, aimed at bolstering the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation with these countries in various spheres. (end) rk

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).