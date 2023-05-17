KUWAIT - Marking Kuwaiti Women's Day anniversary, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed on Tuesday his pride and admiration to the outstanding contributions and achievements of Kuwaiti women and their thrive to prosper the dear homeland.

His Highness the Amir underlined the vital role that Kuwaiti women play in various fields and their answer to many of the required stages of development and renaissance that we all seek.

His Highness the Amir remembered as well the honorable national stances of Kuwaiti women in the various events in Kuwait history that the dear country went through, and their fulfillment of their duties without hesitation or tirelessness, in a way that was the subject of appreciation and admiration.

His Highness the Amir praised the many gains achieved by Kuwaiti women, especially in the recognition of their full political rights, which have always proved that they are worthy of their entitlement.

His Highness the Amir also expressed his congratulations to all his sisters and daughters, the honorable women of Kuwait, on this anniversary, wishing them all success in serving their dear to heart country.

