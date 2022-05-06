

JEDDAH — The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued on Thursday several royal orders, including establishing two commissions to develop Taif and Al-Ahsa.



Establishing the two commissions comes after the King reviewed what was presented to him by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who’s also the deputy prime minister and chairman of the council for economic and development affairs, the royal order said.



The two commissions separately will each have a Board of Directors whose chairman and members are appointed by the Prime Minister.



The Experts Committee in the Council of Ministers - in coordination with the relevant authorities it deems appropriate – and within a period not exceeding three months from the date of this order, shall prepare the necessary organizational arrangements, including determining the supervisory scope of the competence of the commissions, and completes the necessary procedures for that.



In another order, King Salman appointed Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud as governor of Taif at the excellent rank.



Prince Badr bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi was relieved from his post as governor of Al-Ahsa and Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr bin Saud has been appointed as governor of Al-Ahsa at the excellent rank.



Prince Saud bin Abdurrahman bin Nasser appointed as deputy governor of the Northern Borders Region at the excellent rank.



The King also ordered appointing Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi as governor of Jeddah at the excellent rank.



