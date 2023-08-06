His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain met Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at El Alamein city.

The two leaders affirmed the strength of the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

They also discussed ways to continue bolstering joint cooperation in the economic and development fields to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples for more progress and prosperity.

While reviewing the latest regional and global developments, HM King Hamad and President El-Sisi agreed on the need to intensify joint Arab action to confront the growing challenges in the region and the world.

They also underlined their keenness to carry on joint coordination at all levels, in light of the solid deep-rooted relations between the two countries at the official and popular levels.