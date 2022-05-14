ABU DHABI - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s giving to the country was unlimited, and that he was preoccupied with enhancing the wellbeing of its citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s statement on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa is as follows: "I mourn my brother, companion and president, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

I knew him before the establishment of the UAE, and we have worked together along with the Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and when he assumed leadership, he launched an empowerment programme and supported the process of development.

The late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed’s giving to the country was unlimited, and he was preoccupied with enhancing citizens’ well-being.

For more than 50 years, as the Deputy Supreme Commander and then the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, he worked hard to establish and develop the Armed Forces and enhance their stature.

The achievements of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa are countless, and he was an exemplary successor to Sheikh Zayed, further adding to his achievements.

He was generous, kind, wise, respectful, and loyal. The country has suffered a great loss today, but we shall be compensated by the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his brothers.

We pray to Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and to rest his soul in Paradise, and grant his brother, the Al Nahyan family and the UAE people patience and solace."