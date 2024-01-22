His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received, Monday, congratulations on assuming post and forming the government from Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani.

During a phone conversation, Al-Sudani expressed his well wishes of prosperity to Kuwait's Prime Minister and to the Kuwaiti people.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad expressed his deepest appreciation for the call that reflects brotherly ties between the two countries and peoples, wishing the Iraqi PM success and wellbeing. Furthermore, the officials explored ways for the two countries to strengthen their ties together as well as build a cooperative role to benefit both Kuwait and Iraq.

