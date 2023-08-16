RIYADH — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is expected to pay one-day visit to Riyadh during this weekend. Abdollahian will hold talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to well-informed sources.

The Iranian foreign minister confirmed in a statement issued in Tehran on Tuesday that the coming days will witness the exchange of ambassadors between Saudi Arabia and Iran. “In the coming days, our ambassador will go to Saudi Arabia, and the ambassador of Riyadh will come to Tehran,” he said.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, during his weekly press conference, that Abdollahian will discuss, during his visit to Riyadh, bilateral issues, especially reviving bilateral cooperation in various fields. “God willing, we will be able to reach better results in terms of setting goals of the two countries and making advancement in the level of bilateral relations,” the spokesman said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed on March 10 a historic agreement to resume diplomatic relations, under the auspices of China, after a hiatus of nearly seven years. In a joint tripartite statement with China, the two countries affirmed respect for the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The statement also confirmed the activation of all joint agreements between Saudi Arabia and Iran, including the security cooperation agreement, as well as agreement for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth affairs.

