The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) has partnered with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) to further develop investment and trade between the two countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of IPA Qatar and Norihiko Ishiguro, Chairman and CEO of JETRO in the presence of Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

By collaborating with JETRO, a leading agency dedicated to facilitating trade and investment, IPA Qatar aims to strengthen bilateral economic relations and attract Japanese companies to explore business opportunities in Qatar. The partnership between IPA Qatar and JETRO will facilitate knowledge exchange, support market entry and streamline investment processes for businesses seeking to expand their presence in Qatar.

Key milestone

Sheikh Ali said: “This MoU marks a significant milestone in enhancing economic ties between Qatar and Japan. Our partnership with JETRO is instrumental in driving economic growth, promoting sustainable economic development in Qatar and further enhancing the business environment for Japanese businesses. We look forward to visiting Japan later this year to further build upon this partnership and engage in productive discussions with industry and government leaders.”

Ishiguro said: “Qatar and Japan share a long history of cooperation and mutual respect, and this partnership will further enhance our shared values and aspirations to develop and sustain economic synergies in the region. Together, we aim to leverage our respective strengths and expertise to drive innovation, trade and investment opportunities that will benefit our businesses and contribute to the economic progress of both nations.”

Forging global alliances

IPA Qatar is committed to positioning Qatar as a preferred investment destination and fostering fruitful partnerships that drive sustainable economic development. In 2022, the bilateral trade volume between Japan and Qatar reached QR48 billion ($13.18 billion), highlighting the strong economic partnership between the two nations.

By focusing on areas of mutual interest and expertise such as healthcare, agriculture and ICT (Information and Communication Technology), Japan and Qatar have leveraged their respective strengths to promote knowledge sharing, technological advancements and innovative solutions.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).