ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Economy (MoE) has received the request to register the Investopia Summit trademark internationally, in line with the country's accession to the Madrid Protocol for International Trademark Registration.

Once the procedure is complete, the registration with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) will protect the Summit's trademark in more than 125 countries that are parties to the protocol.

Investopia is the UAE's first trademark to be registered under the Madrid Protocol, one of the most prominent services that the Ministry recently added to its list of distinguished services offered to trademark owners, including institutions, companies and individuals.

Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, explained that the UAE's intellectual property (IP) environment is witnessing continuous developments as it is one of the most important pillars of the country's knowledge economy and the new economic model, which is based on flexibility, innovation, as well as retention and attracting talent, competencies, and entrepreneurial projects.

He further noted that the UAE's recent accession to the Madrid Protocol is a leading step taken by the country to enhance its trademark system and consolidate its position as an intellectual property hub in the region and a destination that offers prestigious trademarks to inventors and innovators.

"This step will contribute to increasing the number of UAE trademarks protected in foreign markets within the territories of the Madrid Protocol members, who account for more than 80 percent of the global trade volume. This will raise the confidence of companies, investors and trademark owners in the country's markets and the UAE's overall economic environment," he added.

Al Saleh said that the Ministry welcomes applications from those companies registered and licensed in the UAE who wish to avail the protection offered by the Madrid Protocol in international markets.

The UAE acceded to the Madrid Protocol on 28th September 2021 to enable trademark owners in the country to protect their trademarks in more than 125 member countries through the submission of a single application and paying one set of fees via the MoE's services platform through the link: https://services.economy.ae/m/Pages/ServiceCard.aspx?WFID=185 Investopia Summit is one of the strategic projects announced last September by the UAE government as part of the first set of 'Projects of the 50.' It is a leading investment platform with a broad network of local and international partners, including notable future sector companies.