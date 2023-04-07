The Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED), in collaboration with the Organising Committee for Ramadan activities in Ajman and the Citizens Affairs Office, held the second session of the Ramadan Economic Majlis under the theme "Sustainable Economy". The session, titled "Industrial Revolution Strategy", was conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and was presented by Tariq Al Hashemi, the Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the Ministry.

The session was opened by Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, at the Al Raqaib Majlis.

Al Hamrani emphasised the significance of industry in Ajman, stating that it contributes approximately 20% to the emirate's GDP and is one of the crucial sectors that the emirate is focused on developing through various partnerships, including the strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. He further explained that the session aimed to raise awareness among factory owners about the strategy of the industrial revolution and its objectives, encouraging them to upgrade their facilities to keep pace with this strategy.

Al Hamrani appreciated the Ministry's efforts in utilising advanced technology in industries through its various initiatives and projects in the UAE, which have contributed to promoting the country's industries and innovations. He also thanked Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman's Citizens Affairs Office, for his continuous support of Ajman DED initiatives.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE's Industrial Technological Transformation programme and the ministry's integrated system of legislation, programmes, and initiatives aimed at promoting the use of advanced technology to accelerate the UAE's industrial technology transformation. He praised the ministry's efforts, including the launch of the "Make in the UAE" initiative, the Industrial Technology Transformation programme, the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), and the Future Factories initiatives, which aim to enhance the efficiency of entrepreneurship and merge small companies in line with advanced technology trends.

Al Suwaidi also appreciated the efforts of Ajman DED in promoting the growth and development of the emirate's industrial sector and its contribution to supporting the growth and development of the UAE's industrial sector.