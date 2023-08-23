Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will visit the State of Kuwait on August 23-24, his second official visit to Kuwait since he took office. During the visit, Muraleedharan will hold high-level discussions with Kuwaiti ministers and dignitaries, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He will also interact with various Indian community organisation and a wide cross section of members of community including from the fields of business, health, education and other professionals," it said.

The ministry added that both countries share historically warm and close bilateral ties. "Sustained cultural and civilizational linkages have nourished our relationship. There are around 1 million Indians in Kuwait.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India," it added. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 13.8 billion in the last financial year.

The current visit is expected to deepen the existing partnership between the two nations.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).