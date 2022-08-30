Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian External Affairs Minister, will be on a three-day visit to the UAE starting from Wednesday.

Dr Jaishankar will co-chair the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and third India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

India-UAE bilateral relationships have grown to new levels since the implementation of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA). It has resulted in a new phase of economic cooperation and enhanced the historic ties. The free trade agreement is expected to drive the non-oil trade to more than $100 billion within five years.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that during the visit Jaishankar will review the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

“These meetings will provide an opportunity to both the ministers to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UAE and regional and global developments,” the ministry said.

The visit is in line with the regular exchange of high-level interaction between India and UAE this year. On June 28, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Abu Dhabi and met UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On February 18, both the leaders had held a Virtual Summit during which the historic CEPA was signed, and a Vision Statement adopted. On July 14, both also participated in the I2U2 Summit held virtually. US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid attended the I2U2 Summit. The grouping is known as ‘I2U2’ with ‘I’ stand for India and Israel and ‘U’ for the US and the UAE.

Both India and the UAE remain committed to accelerate the partnership in diverse areas, including trade, investment, conventional and renewable energy, food security, health, skill development, education, culture, defence, space, consular issues and people-to-people ties.

“These areas were also discussed at official levels during the meetings of the Sub-Committees of the JCM held on August 23-24, 2022,” the ministry added.

Dr Jaishankar will also meet other UAE dignitaries during his visit.

