The overall business of non-oil private-sector companies in Saudi Arabia improved in April due to stronger domestic demand triggered by new orders, which have increased at their fastest rate since September 2014.

At 59.6 in April, the headline seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index was up from 58.7 in March.

Last month, the total employment numbers also rose for the thirteenth month in a row.

"We have witnessed rising tourism numbers and higher consumer spending, alongside new business opportunities related to major infrastructure projects. Moreover, long-term business expansion plans have made the rate of job creation slightly stronger than seen on average in the first quarter of 2023," Naif Al-Ghaith, Chief Economist at Riyad Bank, said.

However, the strong domestic demand contrasted with a setback for export sales in April. There was a reduction in new orders from abroad for the first time since February 2022 due to intense competition and less favourable economic conditions in overseas markets.

There was a solid increase in purchase prices and staff wages last month. Overall business expenses were low. Where input costs increased, this mostly reflected higher raw material prices and greater salary payments to assist with staff retention, the report said.

"On the prices front, we have observed growing cost pressures as both input costs and staff wages have been rising again. The recent weakness in the U.S. dollar has resulted in a costlier import of raw materials, while efforts to boost staff retention and business performance resulted in another upturn in average wages.

"Consequently, businesses needed to pass on higher overheads to clients while squeezing margins due to competitive market conditions during this time of the year," Al Ghaith, said.

According to the Riyad Bank PMI survey, businesses in the kingdom remained upbeat about their growth prospects for the year ahead.

The degree of optimism slipped to a four-month low but was still well above the average seen in 2022, the report said.

