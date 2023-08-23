DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday Kuwait’s oil GDP growth was expected to decline in 2023 due to oil production cuts, while non-oil GDP growth would stay robust

The IMF added that the Gulf oil producer's economic recovery continued and inflation was contained, benefiting from high oil prices. However, political gridlock between the government and parliament could continue to delay reforms.

