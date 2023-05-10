By positioning itself as a global hub for remote and freelance work, the UAE is attracting the world’s brightest talent, lured by the lifestyle, safety and economic benefits of one of the world’s most liveable cities.

Once restricted to certain industries and roles, freelance visas have expanded in recent years to welcome an array of careers and activities, from personal training to engineering, and everything in between, writes Aaron Portero, Managing Director of Connect Group.

Key benefits of obtaining a freelance visa in Dubai include:

Working in a highly diversified economy, with unrivalled opportunity for growth

An entrepreneurial environment that supports start-ups

A gateway to the Middle-East, Africa and Asia

A cosmopolitan lifestyle with world-class infrastructure that is second to none

Financial benefits, including no personal or capital gains tax

Workers in the digital era

Speaking at Dubai’s Remote Forum in March, Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working System, said that the UAE’s technological advantages have provided robust infrastructure to enable and support workers in the digital era.

Al Olama said: “Remote work is now a main way of work and not an option... and we in the UAE must move from using the methods of remote work as a trend to using them as a quality and competitive advantage that improves the quality of life of residents and visitors to the UAE.”

Citing figures from UK research company YouGov, Al Olama said that almost half, or about 46%, of workers in the UAE work remotely.

Indeed, the way people work is changing at a rapid-fire pace. Bayt.com’s 2023 Freelancing in the Mena survey found that 89% of professionals in the Middle East and North Africa plan to do more freelance work this year, as they seek better work-life balance, pursue their passions, and supplement their existing income.

Hiring freelancers

The way local businesses engage talent is also evolving, with Bayt.com’s 2022 survey finding that 70% of employers planned to hire freelancers over the past year.

Benefits of hiring freelancers include:

Offer flexibility to scale up and down as required

Often better at delivering within tight deadlines

Can be good for contingency planning between hires or supplementing small teams

More cost effective than having full-time staff

Not all freelance visas in the UAE are created equal, however. When choosing a freelance visa in the UAE, it is important that you select one that will support your personal journey. Connect Resources offers a comprehensive freelance visa package that includes your work permit, Emirates ID, residency visa and office space.

It also includes unlimited NOC’s and salary certificates, support in sponsoring your family in Dubai, freelance employment solutions to aid your entry into the job market, and ongoing professional support including free invoicing support and general assistance.

