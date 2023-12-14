His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, today held an official session of talks at the Istana Palace in Singapore, the capital.

During the talks, His Majesty the Sultan and the Singaporean PM discussed strong bilateral relations binding the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Singapore, as well as the fruitful cooperation and measures to expand mutual benefits in various sectors.

His Majesty the Sultan and the Singaporean PM also exchanged views about the rapid developments taking place around the world.

The session of talks was attended by HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen. Sultan Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Dr. Hamad bin Said Al Aufi, Head of the Private Office, Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Pankaj Khimji, Advisor for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Hinai, Ambassador-at-Large at the Foreign Ministry, and Anwar Ahmed Muqaibel, Charge d'Affaires of the Sultanate of Oman's embassy in the Republic of Singapore.

On the Singaporean side, the session of talks was attended by Masagos Zulkifli, Minister of Social Development and Family and Second Minister of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohamed Maliki bin Othman, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Head of the Mission of Honour), Edwin Tong, Minister of Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister of the Ministry of Law, and Dr. Beh Swan Gin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Albert Chua, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Julius Lim, Private Secretary to the President, Grace Ho, Press Secretary to the President, Samuel Tan, Head of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chia Wei Wen, Chief of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Plenipotentiary Minister Syed Nooruddin bin Syed Hashim, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in the Sultanate of Oman.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).