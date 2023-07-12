HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday, the credentials of four new ambassadors to the State of Qatar.

His Highness received the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala Carlos Humberto Jimenez Licona, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Djau, HE Ambassador of Thailand Sira Swangsilpa and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana Augustine Ntshomane Makgonatsotlhe.

HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties and the ties between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to His Highness, and their wishes for further development and progress for the Qatari people.

Their Excellencies the Ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan. (QNA)

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).