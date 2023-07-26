ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has organised a seminar titled "Proactive Retirement Planning," which saw participation from over 100 insured Emiratis aged 45 and above.

The seminar focused on the importance of planning for retirement and managing finances wisely. It highlighted the need to be prepared for unexpected financial situations and taught attendees how to budget and handle expenses.

The event also emphasised the best banking techniques to learn and how to take advantage of bank offers while avoiding risks. Savings, investments, financial offers, loans and credit cards were discussed during the seminar.

GPSSA encourages Emiratis to invest wisely and provides useful advice throughout the year to help them secure a comfortable lifestyle for themselves and their families. Seminars like this one motivate Emiratis over 45 to make wise financial decisions for a secure future.