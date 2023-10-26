The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) will distribute AED741 million in pension payments for October tomorrow, an increase of AED65 million from the same month last year.

Pensions will be distributed to 47,200 eligible retirees, up from 45,900 in October of last year.

These expenses include civilians subject to Pension and Social Security Law No. 7 of 1999, as well as beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with their pension regulations.