The Civil Service Commission said from Sunday, all government institutions and ministries return to normal working hours, reports Al-Rai daily. A daily quoting CSC sources said, according to this decision all cases of exemption from work will be canceled, and the employee’s absence can be accepted within the legally established limits and applicable conditions.

The CSC referred to the abolition of the flexible working system and the rotation system and the return to work of the entire workforce 100 percent in addition to adopting the fingerprint attendance system in accordance with what is legally decided in this regard.

