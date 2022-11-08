RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Eng. Ahmad Suliman Al-Rajhi confirmed that the percentage of governance in the private sector has reached 80%.



Eng. Al-Rajhi, who is also the chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, added that the number of non-profit sector organizations has reached 3,695, by 165%, in Saudi Arabia.



As for the growth of specialized associations, it reached 67%, he said.



He noted during meeting with several non-profit sector leaders in Riyadh at the King Salman Social center, on the support of the non-profit sector, which is one of the axes of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



He also stressed on enabling those who work on that field to continue their efforts, in order to enhance the social partnership, apply the values of human giving, in addition to raise social solidarity.



Eng. Al-Rajhi stressed that the number of volunteers has reached 484,00, confirming that they will achieve 2030's target in 2025 by reaching 1 million volunteers.



He said that the National Volunteer Work Platform is available for everyone, and its opportunities are also provided in many fields and disciplines.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).