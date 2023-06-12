Riyadh – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the United States of America, in a statement issued on Thursday, stressed the importance of joint efforts to work towards de-escalation in the region. They affirmed their joint commitment to support diplomacy for the realisation of those goals.

The statement was issued at the GCC-US Joint Ministerial meeting on Strategic Partnership held in Riyadh on Thursday.

The Gulf and American sides agreed to the important role of infrastructure projects in enhancing integration and interdependence in the region, besides contributing to stability and prosperity at the regional level.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to support navigational rights and freedoms. They underlined collective efforts to address threats that might target the security of ships in waterways in the region. The ministers also underscored the importance of confronting terrorism and extremism in all countries around the world.

The ministers welcomed the decision of Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations.

In this context, they stressed the importance of the region’s countries adhering to international law, including the United Nations Charter.

The two sides stressed the importance of ongoing peace efforts led by the United Nations in Yemen after the April 2022 truce and the calm that has prevailed since. They hoped to see the realisation of a comprehensive political process leading to a permanent end to the conflict.

With regard to the Palestinian issue, the two sides stressed the need to refrain from all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution or raise tensions. They urged to maintain the historical status quo in holy places in Al Quds (Jerusalem).

The ministers hailed the special role of Jordan in this regard. They also expressed their appreciation for Egypt’s decisive role in mediating between armed factions in Gaza and Israel in the aftermath of the recent hostilities.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment towards reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis in a way that preserves Syria’s unity and sovereignty, meets the aspirations of its people and complies with international humanitarian law and the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015).

