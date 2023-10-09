RIYADH - Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said Sunday that GCC member states are determined to continue their efforts to address climate change repercussions and make COP28 a turning point.

Addressing a meeting by GCC ministers in charge of climate affairs on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week in Riyadh, Albudaiwi referred to the final communique issued by the GCC Supreme Council in its 43rd session in 2022.

The communique stressed the adoption of the basic pillars of energy transition and the achievements and efforts made by member states in the circular economy approach of carbon emissions reduction, reuse, recycling and removal, KUNA quoted Albudaiwi as saying.

The ministers discussed the strategies required to defend climate action to ensure secure growth and economic prosperity in the region.

They also discussed several climate issues and shared ideas and views in this regard.