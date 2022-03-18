RIYADH — Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), announced on Thursday that GCC will host Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations this month.



“The negotiations, scheduled to be held from March 29 to April 7, will be focused on six major areas including military and political ones that are aimed to open humanitarian corridors and achieve stability in the country,” he said in a press conference.



Al-Hajraf explained that what the GCC is offering is not a new initiative, but rather an affirmation that the solution is in the hands of the Yemenis. He called on all parties involved in the Yemeni conflict, without any exception, to participate in these negotiations and to enter into peace talks under the auspices of the United Nations along with the Gulf support



Invitation for all Yemeni parties



Al-Hajraf urged all Yemeni parties for ceasefire and start peace talks. “Invitations for Yemeni consultations will be sent to all parties without exception and will be held with those who attend. The solution to the crisis is in the hands of the Yemenis themselves, and it will only be political,” he said and emphasized: “Our position on the Yemeni crisis is consistent, and the GCC would continue providing support to Yemen.”



Al-Hajraf expressed his hope that all Yemeni parties would respond to the GCC initiative, stressing that the Yemeni consultations will be under the auspices of the GCC to reach peaceful solution.

The GCC chief also called for setting up a Yemeni-Yemeni consultation mechanism to unify the home front and implement the Riyadh Agreement, as well as to resume political consultations under the auspices of the UN until peace is achieved in the war-torn country.

