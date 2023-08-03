Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi stressed that the GCC countries have distinguished relations with the Republic of Singapore, especially in the economic, trade and investment fields.



Al-Budaiwi met in Riyadh today with the Singaporean Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Wen Zhao Ming.

The two officials stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in a way that contributes to serving common interests.

They also discussed the latest updates in the free trade agreement signed between the GCC and Singapore in 2008, as well as strengthening cooperation between the GCC and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Singapore is a member.