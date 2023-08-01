Baghdad: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi has stressed that stronger GCC-Iraqi ties are in the interest of both sides and are bound to boost cooperation between them.



Having met Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at the ministry in Baghdad earlier today, Al-Budaiwi said that discussions covered several issues, including the solid relations between the GCC and Iraq, the importance of strengthening them even further, the joint action plan for 2019-2024, and the electricity connection project, stressing that it is a brotherly message to the government and people of Iraq that the stability of Iraq is a priority for GCC countries.



Al-Budaiwi said leaders of the GCC countries wish to enhance cooperation with Iraq at all levels, and believe in the importance of supporting Iraq to preserve its territorial unity, complete sovereignty, Arab and Islamic identity, social fabric and national unity.