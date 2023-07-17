Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi has announced plans to hold a joint GCC-Japanese ministerial meeting between the GCC Foreign Ministers and the Japanese Foreign Minister during the coming period.



Albudaiwi highlighted that the aim of this meeting is to strengthen the strategic dialogue and bolster aspects of multiple cooperation among both parties. This came during the meeting of the Secretary General of the GCC with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida Sunday in Jeddah.

