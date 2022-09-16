NEW DELHI - India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretariat on the "mechanism of consultations" between the two sides.

The MoU was signed between India’s Minister for External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar, and the GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said, "both sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance them" during Jaishankar’s just-concluded visit to Riyadh, when the MoU was signed.

The Indian Minister said he and the GCC Secretary-General "exchanged views on current regional and global situation and the relevance of India-GCC cooperation during a productive meeting."

India has been steadily stepping institutional engagement of the GCC in addition to regular bilateral meetings with its member countries. Dr. Nayef made his first official visit to India in November last year.