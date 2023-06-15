GCC countries are to see moderate economic expansion in 2023, although it will be slower in Q2 than in Q1 as reduced oil quotas weigh on growth, according to a recent report from The Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales (ICAEW)

Growth in Q2 is now expected to be 1.9%, down from 2.8% in Q1. The non-oil GDP growth in the GCC states will likely continue to slow from an estimated 3.9% this year to 3.7% in 2024 as the US is still expected to start cutting interest rates next year, allowing easing in regional monetary policy, , the ICAEW report compiled by Oxford Economics, said.

It said the updated OPEC+ agreement, made earlier this month including a 1-million-barrel production cut by Saudi Arabia, implies a greater drag on GCC energy output growth this year, weakening it by 2.1%.

“While the UAE is expected to experience a rise in production next year, due to a higher supply ceiling aligning with current capacity, most countries in the region are likely to witness stagnation in the sector in 2024,” the report said.

Although growth expectations for the GCC states have been revised downwards for this year, the region’s latest survey indicators reflect ongoing strength.

“The Q2 report reveals a slight easing in the pace of expansion since the start of the year. However, strong domestic demand continues to drive growth in employment and new orders,” the report noted.

The institute now estimates the average Brent crude oil price at $81.50 for 2023, down from the previous forecast of $85 per barrel, while heightened concerns about global demand have prompted deeper production cuts from OPEC+ countries.

Non-oil sectors will continue to lead the GCC recovery, the institute said, projected to grow 3.9% this year, reflecting a resilient domestic market.

The report highlighted travel and tourism in the UAE as a driver, as passenger numbers through Dubai Airport are expected to exceed 2019. A surge in population and support from the government are reflected in the UAE’s overall economic growth and resilience to global economic headwinds, it said.

Qatar saw 1.16 million tourists in Q1, the second highest on record – and expects 2.9 million in total in 2023, up from 2.55 million in 2022.

More broadly, FDI inflows are expected to strengthen as geopolitical risk within the Middle East eases, including an agreement to re-establish ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the report added.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor, and chief economist and managing director, Oxford Economics Middle East, said: “Although oil prices remain above most countries’ fiscal breakeven levels, their softening and OPEC+ cutting production quotas has increased the urgency to diversify revenues away from the oil sector.

“For now, the only two countries we have Q1 budget data for are Saudi Arabia and Oman – both of which have been successfully minimising the hit to public finances from oil sector dynamics by generating higher non-oil revenues.”

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

