RIYADH: Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), hailed the mediation led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the release and exchange of two prisoners between the United States and Russia.

In a statement today, Al Hajraf emphasised that the success of the mediation efforts reflects the directives of the leaders of the GCC states in promoting dialogue between all parties and maintaining regional and international security and peace to achieve peace among all world nations.

He also praised cooperation of the US and Russian governments and their response to the joint mediation efforts made by the leaderships of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.