GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi affirmed on Wednesday the importance of the free trade agreement between GCC countries and Pakistan in serving their economic and commercial interests.

This came during a phone call between Al-Budaiwi and Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani, in which both sides discussed the free trade agreement and ways of enhancing cooperation on all levels, the General Secretariat said in a statement.

Both sides showed interest in moving forward in the negotiations in preparation signing it in the upcoming period, it added.

