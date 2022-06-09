A solid economic recovery and post-pandemic demand powered improving results during Q1-2022 for the GCC banking sector, it has emerged.

A report issued by Kamco Invest yesterday notes the gain in oil prices since the start of the year also supported growth and business confidence as governments across the region stepped up economic investment plans backed by the additional oil earnings.

Moreover, the loose fiscal policies in the region and globally that were implemented last year with an aim to boost investments also supported investment in businesses.

Aggregate net profits for the sector soared to $10.9 billion in Q1-2022, one of the highest quarterly levels on record, backed by higher profits across the GCC.

In addition, for the first time, profits surpassed pre-Covid-19 high net profits of $10.2bn reported in Q3-2019.

Banks in five of six countries reported double-digit aggregate growth in profits in Q1-2022 while Kuwait’s growth was only slightly lower at 9 per cent.

The year-on-year (y-o-y) performance also showed healthy growth in profits across the markets.

Bottomline was supported by marginal growth in net interest income and flattish non-interest income.

Also supporting was a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) drop in cost-to-income ratio that came at 39.6pc led by a steep q-o-q drop in operating expenses.

Provisions

Shareholders’ equity on the other hand showed a much smaller q-o-q growth of 0.4pc during Q1-2022 to $355.2bn.

This resulted in a return on equity of 10.8pc in Q1-2022, one of the highest on record for the sector in the GCC.

The increase in profit was also supported by a steep q-o-q decline in loan loss provisions booked by banks in the region.

Total provisions dropped by a quarter to $2.9bn during Q1-2022 as compared to $3.8bn in Q4-2021, whereas the y-o-y decline came in at 21.4pc.

All countries in the GCC reported double-digit q-o-q drop in provisions during Q1-2022 barring Kuwaiti banks that reported a marginal increase of 0.6pc.

Lending activity remained robust during Q1-2022 resulting in record high loan books at the end of the quarter.

Aggregate gross loans reached $1.8 trillion, up 2.1pc q-o-q and 10.1pc y-o-y, mainly led by strong growth in Saudi Arabia and UAE that was partially offset

by a decline in gross loans mainly by Omani and Bahraini listed banks.

Net loans showed a slightly higher growth of 2.5pc q-o-q to $1.68trn, backed by growth in all markets, barring Bahraini banks that reported a decline of 2.1pc.

Customer deposits also showed growth, albeit slightly smaller at 1.7pc q-o-q and 9.9pc y-o-y during Q1-2022 to $2.1trn.

The net impact on the loan-to-deposit ratio was a q-o-q gain of 60 bps to regain the 80pc mark with the ratio at 80.5pc.

The report was based on analyses of financials reported by 59 listed banks in the GCC.

