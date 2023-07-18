H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Faisal Naseem, Vice President of the Maldives, at his office in the Emiri Diwan.

Al Sharqi welcomed Naseem and wished him a pleasant stay while visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing their cooperation in areas of mutual interest on all levels.

Naseem expressed his happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohammed and lauded the comprehensive developmental witnessed by the UAE and the emirate of Fujairah in all areas.