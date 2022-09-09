Dubai's non-oil private sector economy expanded in August at its fastest rate since June 2019 as easing fuel and commodity prices provided some relief to businesses and tourism picked up, according to a survey on Friday.

The headline S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 57.9, higher than the 56.4 reading in July. It is the fastest rate in about three years. The latest PMI indicated a marked improvement in non-oil operating conditions and was well above above its long-run average of 54.5.

Input costs fell for the first time in 19 months and at the fastest rate in more than a decade, driven by a moderation of fuel prices. However, hiring was still subdued in August, although the rate of job creation was the quickest seen this year so far.

"The latest PMI data suggested that input costs at Dubai non-oil businesses had swiftly changed their direction in August, falling for the first time since the start of 2021 and at the quickest pace since the survey began almost 13 years ago," said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Recent drops in commodity prices helped to ease the burden on companies, particularly through a moderation of fuel prices."

The sub-indices of output and new orders also rose to their highest levels for more than three years in August. This meant that businesses saw substantial growth in activity and demand, S&P said.

Companies polled for the survey attributed this to improved market conditions, sustained pressure on capacity, rising tourism activity and price declines.

Top sectors

Business activity in the travel and tourism industry posted the strongest growth, followed by wholesale and retail.

"All sectors registered a fresh decline in input prices in August, leading to a solid cut in overall cost burdens that was the quickest recorded in the series history," S&P said.

However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the future outlook, Owen said hiring efforts remained subdued in August.

"[But] the rate of job creation was the quickest seen in 2022 so far... Business activity forecasts were only mildly positive and the second-weakest so far this year."

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com