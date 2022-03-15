DUBAI- Seven French companies will take part in the 18th edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development (DIHAD) exhibition to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 16th March 2022.

The three-day event aims at enhancing the knowledge that humanitarian and development actors have about each other to encourage collaboration and further reinforce the effective delivery of humanitarian and development aid worldwide.

Considered as a key stage where the world's humanitarian leaders gather and discuss on a specific agenda based on humanitarian crisis and its solutions, the 18th edition of DIHAD is scheduled under the theme "SDG 17, Partnerships and Cooperation for Sustainable Development", the 17th and final objective of the 2030 Agenda adopted by the 193 UN Member States in 2015.

This year's focus couldn't be timelier, as strong international cooperation is needed now more than ever considering the impacts of the pandemic and the recent report made public by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that warns about accelerated impacts of global warming.

Thus, building partnerships and joining forces are needed more than ever, mainly because they have always been instrumental to the success of international humanitarian actions and development assistance.

The French participating companies include a world leader in transport and logistics offering sustainable supply chain solutions; the official and exclusive supplier of the French Navy (aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle), a manufacturer of mobile machines that use no water and create no waste products, a manufacturer of sustainable ready-to-use nutrition solutions for the treatment and prevention of malnutrition using local agricultural resources; and "off-grid" lamps and solar kits to respond to the problem of rural electrification in Africa.

Also, the designer of a sustainable airship, the LCA60T, which can load and unload up to 60 tonnes of cargo in hover mode with no ground infrastructure; a manufacturer of mechanical infusion compressor that operates with no external energy, facilitating infusion in chaotic environments, and finally a start-up behind the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, committed to food aid via its hi-tech solution.

"Our objectives are clear: bringing value to the UAE regional humanitarian hub initiative for the distribution of humanitarian aid globally, strengthening our relationship with local and international NGO's, humanitarian providers, companies, suppliers, and international brands worldwide gathered during DIHAD exhibition and supporting the 7 French Exhibiting companies in strengthening ties," said Frederic Szabo, Managing Director at Business France Middle East.

During this three-day event, French innovative solutions will be showcased in health, waste management, energy, telecommunications, and green transportation in line with this year's focus on sustainable development.

Szabo added, "Dubai is of strategic importance for us to reconnect with key decision-makers and bring technological, ease of access and sustainable solutions that will benefit people in need."

In just a few years, DIHAD has managed to establish itself as the largest trade show in international aid and development.