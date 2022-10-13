RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reiterated on Wednesday that the Kingdom will protect its interests under all circumstances.



The minister’s remarks came in the context of statements by the US administration officials that Washington will hold Saudi Arabia responsible for the recent decision to cut oil production.



In an interview with Al-Arabiya Television, Prince Faisal affirmed that there are no political reasons behind the OPEC + decision to cut production, saying “we are not looking at any political explanations related to the OPEC + decision.”



“There are considerations within America that make it difficult for them to understand OPEC’s decision,” the minister said while describing the move to introduce the NOPEC bill as very surprising.



“OPEC + serves the interests of oil producers and consumers, and the talks about the group’s dismantling is an emotional one,” Prince Faisal said while noting that America is Saudi Arabia’s first partner and that the relationship with Washington is strategic and supportive to the security and stability of the region.

