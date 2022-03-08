DUBAI: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is traveling to Riyadh on Tuesday as part of an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said the visit fell within the framework of the deeply rooted ties between the two nations.

During his visit, El-Sisi will discuss bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

The two leaders will also discuss several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

