Egypt - The governments of Egypt and the UAE started on Wednesday their celebration of the 50th anniversary of Egyptian-Emirati relations, under the theme “Egypt and the UAE…One Heart”.

Both countries aim to further strengthen their already solid ties spanning more than five decades.

The events come under the patronage of Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly will deliver a speech on the reality and future of relations between the two peoples, while Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, will address Arab-Arab relations based on the Egyptian-Emirati model, while Muhammad Al-Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the UAE, will deliver A speech about the Egyptian-Emirati relationship and the historical importance of Egypt.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the UAE, stressed that the “Egypt and the UAE… One Heart” event reflects the strength of Egyptian-Emirati relations and is a qualitative step towards strengthening cooperation in all fields, based on the keenness of the Egyptian and Emirati leadership to accelerate the pace of cooperation and expand it to include various vital sectors.

Al Gergawi noted: “The agenda of the sessions includes an opening speech by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and the Egyptian Prime Minister and His Excellency the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States will participate, in addition to a presentation of the success stories of a number of Egyptian-Emirati companies, and honoring a group of the first Egyptian media professionals, intellectuals and athletes in the UAE.”

He added: “More than 20 sessions bring together the government ministers of Egypt and the UAE, and officials in the economy, culture, media and the private sector meet to celebrate 5 decades of distinguished relations and enhance them to broader and more comprehensive horizons.”

Regarding the objectives of the event and the importance of holding it, Al Gergawi indicated that the “Egypt and the UAE… One Heart” event brings together a group of ministers, officials, businessmen and decision makers with the aim of developing new ways and prospects for cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, trade, media and culture in order to meet the requirements of the current stage with its many variables that require further development Cooperation modalities and mechanisms.

