Cairo – The value of bilateral trade between Egypt and Qatar reached $44.80 million in 2021, an annual hike of 76.40% from $25.40 million.

Qatar received Egyptian exports worth $4.50 million in 2021, a 1,049% leap from $395,000 in 2020, Ahram Gate cited the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Additionally, the Arab Republic imported Qatari goods at a total value of $40.30 million in 2021, a 61% year-on-year (YoY) jump from $25 million.

During fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, the remittances of Egyptians working in Qatar surged by 14.30% YoY to $1.50 billion from $1.30 billion.

Meanwhile, the remittances of Qatari workers in the Arab Republic plunged by 34% to $1.80 million in FY20/21, compared to $2.80 million in FY19/20.

In July 2020-June 2021, Qatari investments in Egypt totalled $507.90 million, lower by 25.10% than $678.30 million during the previous FY.

