The electricity crisis has prompted Egypt to reduce natural gas supply for several fertilizer factories by 20% starting next mid-week, two sources familiar with the matter told Asharq Business on July 26th.

The companies have already been notified of this decision via official letters, the sources added.

One of the sources noted that cutting the supplied amount of natural gas would not affect the fertilizer companies’ total production.

This decision comes at a time when the Ministry of Petroleum is trying to increase the amount of natural gas supplied to power stations to solve the recent energy crisis facing all governorates.

Egypt endures an electricity crisis since the middle of last week, the first of its kind in nine years since 2014.

However, the government promised citizens to solve the issue this week by providing the necessary petroleum products for power grids, and raising gas pressure, which has not happened yet.

The Ministry of Electricity needs about 135 million cubic meters of natural gas and 10,000 tons of diesel every day until the frequent power interruptions end, and electricity loads are reduced throughout Egypt.

