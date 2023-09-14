RIYADH — The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) has announced the beta launch of the Data Saudi platform which aims to be a unified reference for socioeconomic data in the Kingdom.

The platform will collect data from reliable local and international sources, providing users with a better understanding of the socioeconomic landscape in the Kingdom.

MEP aims, through the Data Saudi platform and integration with other government agencies, to facilitate access to socioeconomic and sectoral data, in addition to increasing the transparency of information about the national economy, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The platform will carry during the beta phase the most important economic and social indicators, with the option for users to analyze the indicators at national and regional levels.

The ministry is looking forward to developing the services provided by the platform during the upcoming phases, by expanding the scope of data at the level of various economic sectors.

It is also working to display data using more advanced visual and interactive media techniques, as well as issuing periodic bulletins that comprise analytical explanations for those interested.

The ministry invited all those interested to try and explore the platform by visiting the link: https://datasaudi.mep.gov.sa/.

