Muscat: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was monitored in the Arabian Gulf on Wednesday, Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University said.

A statement issued online by the EMC said: "An earthquake in the Arabian Gulf with a magnitude of 4.7, at 9.55 am MCT and at a depth of 10 km has been recorded. The earthquake was recorded 211 km away from Khasab."