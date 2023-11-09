Activity in Dubai’s non-oil private sector economy surged in October, amid swelling demand and growing business confidence, a survey of firms showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose for a second month in October, ticking up to 57.4 from 56.1 in September, with new business intakes increasing at the sharpest rate since June 2019.

The index measures changes in output, new orders, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchased goods and any figure greater than 50.0 indicates overall improvement of the sector.

"Demand momentum in the Dubai non-oil economy is on a steamroll in the latter part of the year, with October PMI data signalling that strong market conditions drove the sharpest rise in new business since June 2019,” said David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Powering the PMI rise was a faster increase in new business volumes and high rate of sales growth, as firms frequently reported new clients and improving market demand. The firms surveyed said price discounts supported sales.

The upturn was seen widely across key sectors and was particularly marked among wholesale & retail firms and travel & tourism service providers.

Higher demand also supported the sharp rise in business activity in October. The pace of output growth even ticked up to a three-month high.

However, firms were cautious about hiring, with survey data indicating only a slight rise in employment that was the weakest in just over a year.

"The only lagging indicator is employment which dropped to a 13-month low and indicated only a marginal rise in staffing during October. The sharp increase in new order volumes suggests that firms will need additional labour in the coming months, although this depends on how much capacity they can build with existing workforces," said Owen.

Overall input prices also rose in October at the fastest pace in 15 months on an uptick in supplier prices amid higher demand for materials. “Nevertheless, firms reduced their output prices slightly in line with reports of strong competition. “

Meanwhile, expectations towards future activity in the non-oil private sector strengthened in October to their highest since February 2020. Over 36% of surveyed firms gave a positive prediction for output over the coming 12 months, with wholesale & retail companies being the most confident.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

(brinda.darasha@lseg.com)