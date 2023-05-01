Dubai welcomed more than 4.67 million international visitors in the first three months of 2023 — an increase of 17 per cent as compared to the same period last year. According to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, with this, the Emirate has “solidified its position as the premier global tourism destination”.

“(The achievement) is a testament to the successful implementation of the D33 Agenda's forward-thinking strategy. Fueled by its thriving economy, Dubai remains at the forefront of the global tourism industry's recovery,” Sheikh Hamdan posted on Twitter on Monday.

D33 or the Dubai Economic Agenda has set ambitious goals of doubling the size of the Emirate’s economy over the next decade, and consolidating its position among the top three global cities.

Dubai doubled the number of international overnight visitors it welcomed in 2022 compared to the previous year. The emirate received 14.36 million visitors in 2022, growing 97 per cent year on year from the 7.28 million tourist arrivals in 2021.

