Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST), part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), celebrated sustainable practices across the city to mark the 50th World Environment Day, as it strives to further enhance Dubai’s position as a leading sustainable destination.

From desert conservation reserves, to sustainable restaurateurs and eco-hotels, to cultural pursuits and eco-tourism attractions, DET is shining a light on 50 of the city’s pioneering initiatives in environmental conservation and sustainability across the tourism ecosystem on the occasion of World Environment Day, that was created by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), as "a global platform for inspiring positive change".

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 5 June and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

The 2022 World Environment Day campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.

Conservation & nature initiatives Dubai’s unique ecosystem has made for generations of sustainable conservations and a distinctive connection with nature. From Bedouin practices, to nature reserves and safaris, Dubai has long had a harmonious connection with its surroundings. Environmental protection is ingrained into the very DNA of Dubai’s natural landscape and is something that continues to be enhanced and celebrated.

Sustainable hotels & resorts Hotels across Dubai are constantly striving to become more green and demonstrate respect for the planet, in line with careful guidance from DST and the continual sustainable strides of the city’s government. As well as remaining in line with current tourism trends, many resorts and hotels in the city have an enduring commitment to sustainability and are making positive strides across the hospitality industry. The city’s hotels are currently implementing a series of sustainability requirements set by DST as part of continuing efforts to position the city as a leading sustainable destination.

Sustainable gastronomy Dubai’s gastronomy scene is fast evolving and continually striving to be more sustainable, with vast technological updates to farming and management of food waste. Restaurants across the city are shifting towards utilising locally sourced ingredients to both drive sustainability promises and offer guests more authentic experiences.

Sustainable leisure & wellness Across Dubai’s many leisure, health and fitness pursuits available to tourists and residents alike, there is a constant drive for more sustainable and environmental practices. Such outlets provide sports equipment generated from recycled materials, as well as a range of spa treatments and snacks from ethically sourced, sustainable ingredients.

Sustainable culture Many cultural activities and Dubai based recreational facilities pay homage to the city’s long-standing sustainable past, and look towards its pioneering sustainable future. From old town city tours, to inspiring exhibitions focused on Dubai’s sustainable future, the city is rich in cultural and educational experiences both sustainable in their very nature and content.



