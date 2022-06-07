UAE - Dubai International Chamber, one of three Chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, is planning to launch a representative office in Tel Aviv to facilitate trade and investment between Dubai and Israel.

The new representative office aims to explore business and investment opportunities in trade, digital economy, agriculture, food security, and space industry sectors and support the entry of Israeli companies into Dubai, according to a press release on Monday.

This announcement was made after the Dubai International Chamber’s board had approved its new three-year strategy, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global business hub for multinational companies.

The President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber, Hamad Buamim, said: "By expanding our presence into Israel, we will be well-positioned to achieve the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the UAE and Israel, build new bridges between the two business communities and boost non-oil trade to reach $10 billion annually within the next five years."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).