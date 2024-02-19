Dubai Chambers has launched the Exporters Roundtable, a new initiative supporting export companies in the emirate in expanding the global reach of their products and services.

The initiative is part of the Chambers’ drive to contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033 and position Dubai among the world’s top three cities. The roundtable is also aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Global initiative, which assists Dubai-based companies in exploring new economic and business opportunities in global markets.

The Exporters Roundtable creates a platform to engage in dialogue with local exporting companies and gain valuable insights into the emirate’s export and re-export landscape. The event sought to uncover critical challenges facing companies operating in the sector and discuss their priorities and requirements. The session offered an opportunity for participants to share their opinions and suggestions to contribute to the development of the export and re-export sector and accelerate the growth of Dubai's foreign trade.

Attendees were also introduced to the benefits of the integrated services provided by Dubai Chambers to enhance the local business community’s access to expert guidance and support, complemented by its extensive network of international representative offices. These include opportunities to participate in overseas trade missions to explore new partnerships in key target markets, helping them to expand globally and increase their trade volumes.

Hosted at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the inaugural edition of the Exporters Roundtable attracted the participation of 140 major exporters. The timely event created a forum for constructive dialogue on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the export and re-export sector.

During his opening speech, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “As vital contributors to the growth of Dubai’s economy and the emirate’s foreign trade, engaging with exporters is another important step towards strengthening our partnerships with the business community and supporting the growth and prosperity of Dubai-based companies in global markets.”

He added, “The Exporters Roundtable creates an interactive platform for dialogue with local exporting companies that enables them to discuss their priorities and requirements, enhancing the sector’s growth prospects and unlocking access to support services and new opportunities. By doing so, the event will help further enhance the sector's contribution to the national economy, strengthen our efforts to support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, as well as facilitate and promote the ease of doing business in the emirate.”

During the meeting, the Ministry of Economy provided a detailed presentation on the latest developments arising from the comprehensive economic partnership agreements concluded by the UAE. The session explored the contribution of these agreements to opening exciting opportunities for private sector companies and exporters in Dubai and the UAE.