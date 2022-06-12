The 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) consolidate Dubai’s position as a global platform and a role model for the latest technologies for water, energy and the environment.

The show, from September 27 to 29 at Dubai’s World Trade Centre, also promotes the Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and a green economy, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority), Founder and Chairman of Wetex and DSS, according to a WAM report.

“The event is a forum for experts and specialists from around the world to discuss innovative solutions for countering challenges in the clean, renewable energy sectors as well as water, oil, gas, green economy, smart grids, and sustainability, among other sectors. Moreover, it supports Dewa’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050," Al Tayer said.

Continued support

"The continued support of UAE’s wise leadership for Wetex and DSS has made it the largest exhibition for water, energy, sustainability, and innovative technologies in the region, and one of the largest specialised exhibitions globally,” he said.

"Wetex and DSS are an important opportunity for exhibitors to promote their products, services and innovative technologies, and meet decision-makers and investors from around the world to make deals, build partnerships, review the latest technologies in these sectors, learn about current and future projects and market needs, and explore opportunities to take part in solar-energy projects and programmes in the region.

“On the sidelines of Wetex and DSS, Dewa organises a set of seminars and panel discussions with the participation of international experts and specialists to learn about the best solutions and practices for environmental challenges as well as exchange ideas and expertise," said Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at Dewa, and Chairperson of the Sales, Logistics and Sponsorships Committee for Wetex and DSS.

