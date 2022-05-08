A government report revealed several challenges hinder the development plan projects, 79% of which have been overcome, most of them challenges administrative challenges, reports Al-Qabas daily. A comparison of the numbers between the follow-up report of the development plan in the third quarter of 2021-2022 and 2020-2021 showed that the challenges rose from 635 in 2020-2021 to 688 in 2021-2022.

The report revealed that the challenges facing the development plan projects are categorized into five different topics — administrative, regulatory, financial, technical and legislative. According to the figures, the administrative challenges in the third quarter of 2021-2022 were 253 or 36.8%, of which 209 challenges were resolved; while the technical challenges came in next second with 211 or 30.7%, of which 157 challenges were resolved.

Third, the financial challenges came with a total of 93 challenges, at a rate of 13.5%, of which 75 were overcome, while the regulatory challenges ranked fourth in terms of their number, totaling 87, most of which have been resolved. The legislative challenges were the least amounting to only 44, at a rate of 6.4%, and half of them have been overcome.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).